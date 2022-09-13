Taco John's Adds Four Cheese Quesadilla to Menu

Starting today, Taco John’s is elevating its already fan-favorite quesadilla into an all-new crave-worthy, premium Four Cheese Quesadilla. You read that right – the bold new item features not only one or two, but four different cheeses. It’s packed with melty asadero, queso blanco, Monterey Jack and all-natural Cheddar cheeses, plus your choice of hand-cut sirloin steak or grilled chicken and zesty chipotle lime sauce, all melted together between a soft-on-the-inside and crispy-on-the-outside flour tortilla.

“Here at Taco John’s, we are always finding new ways to enhance our items to create bigger. bolder. better. flavors for our fans to enjoy,” says Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “Some may believe it's scientifically impossible to add more cheesy deliciousness to quesadillas, but we did it anyway with our new Four Cheese Quesadilla lineup!”

“That’s right. Our new high-quality blend of four different cheeses combines perfectly in every bite, with creamy notes of queso blanco and Monterey Jack, slight tanginess from all-natural Cheddar cheese and a dash of saltiness from the asadero cheese,” says Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation Brad Bergaus. “Plus, the option to add grilled chicken or hand-cut sirloin steak was a must, and our star chipotle lime sauce adds that extra zesty flare that raises the bar on quesadillas. We can’t wait for our guests to savor our new, flavor-packed Four Cheese Quesadillas!”

Guests can order Taco John’s Four Cheese Quesadillas à la carte or as a combo that includes a side of the famous Potato Olés and a fountain drink.

Following this cheesy launch is National Quesadilla Day on Sept. 25, where a free four-cheese quesadilla will be offered with any purchase. To redeem, guests must have the Taco John’s mobile app and be a member of the Bigger Bolder Rewards loyalty program. This offer is valid for the à la carte cheese item only at participating locations.