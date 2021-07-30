Taco John's Adds Premium Cold Brew Coffee to Menu

Taco John’s announced that it's the first Mexican quick-service concept to add premium Cold Brew Coffee to its menu for $2.

Available in vanilla or mocha flavors, Taco John’s new Cold Brew Coffee is a smooth, bold and refreshing coffee beverage made with 100 percent Arabica Beans.

To celebrate this exciting debut, Taco John’s is giving Mobile App users the chance to get the Cold Brew Coffee for free. From Aug. 7-12, as well as Aug. 29-Sept. 8, Mobile App guests can enjoy their choice of a free Cold Brew Coffee – vanilla or mocha – with any breakfast purchase. Guests must have the app to receive the offer and can redeem it via QR code either in the restaurant, drive-thru, or in-app through Mobile Ordering.

“We continue to think of new ways to push boundaries in the quick-service industry and saw the opportunity to capitalize on the fast-growing cold brew trend,” says Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “Now, as the only Mexican quick-service restaurant to serve our own premium cold brew, we are confident it will be a hit among our loyal fans. On top of our smooth new brew, we just launched our Spicy Steak Griller, which is sure to be a crowd pleaser. The two are great for a midday pick-me-up or lunch break, especially now that offices and schools are reopening. We can’t wait for our guests to start enjoying our new ValuEST menu items!”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés and now, the all-new Fried Chicken Taco. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday. and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.