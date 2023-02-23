Taco John's Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos Come Back for Lenten Season

Taco John’s wildly delicious fish tacos return for a limited time today.

Just in time for Lent, Taco John’s is bringing back its Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos. Featuring tender, wild-caught Alaska flounder dusted with a crispy seasoned batter, the bigger. bolder. better. item is drizzled with zesty chipotle lime sauce, topped with fresh shredded lettuce and Pico de Gallo, and wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. These fish tacos are definitely in a sea of their own at only two for $6.50!

“Whether you’re observing Lent or simply wanting a high-quality fish option any day of the week, Taco John’s Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos just can’t be beaten,” says Taco John’s Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation Brad Bergaus. “We use tender Alaska flounder fillets and top them with crisp lettuce and Pico de Gallo that’s made fresh daily. Plus, the chipotle lime sauce brings a bright flavor to deliver a satisfying taste. A boring fish sandwich can’t compare with Taco John’s since we have better fish to fry.”

Guests can order the Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos in-store, at the drive-thru or use the mobile app until Sunday, April 9.

“We’re proud to partner with Taco John’s as they feature premium wild-caught flounder in their fish tacos,” says Leah Krafft, Foodservice Marketing Manager at Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute. “The cold, glacier-fed waters of Alaska provide a healthy, natural habitat for millions of high-quality fish, famous for their delicious flavor and superior texture. Our state’s thriving, wild Alaska flounder population is a testament to our healthy fish habitats and responsible fisheries’ management practices. Alaska is the only state with sustainability built into its constitution and each season, only as much fish are harvested as the environment can handle – ensuring high-quality seafood for generations to come.”