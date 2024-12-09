Continuing its legacy as the QSR value leader, Taco John’s is gifting their loyalty customers savings this holiday season with 12 DAYS OF DEALS! Specifically for Bigger Bolder Rewards Members, these sumptuous seasonal offers are something to sing about: Like a free small Potato Olés with any purchase (12/12), $2 off any Taco Salad (12/16), or 20% off a $16 purchase (12/21).

The 12 DAYS OF DEALS begins December 12th, and runs through December 23rd, with each day of the promotion featuring a distinctly delicious deal:

THURSDAY 12/12: Free small Potato Olés® with any Purchase

FRIDAY 12/13: Spend $14, Get $2 Off

SATURDAY 12/14: BOGO Free Breakfast Burritos (steak excluded)

SUNDAY 12/15: Free Churro with $1 Purchase

MONDAY 12/16: $2 off any Taco Salad

TUESDAY 12/17: Taco Tuesday Deals, Crispy Beef Tacos (Vary by Location)

WEDNESDAY 12/18: $2 off any Queso Combo Meal

THURSDAY 12/19: $1 off any Breakfast Combo

FRIDAY 12/20: Free Bean Burrito with $1 Purchase

SATURDAY 12/21: 20% off a Purchase of $16

SUNDAY 12/22: $1 off a Boss Burrito or Bowl

MONDAY 12/23: Free Chicken Fiesta Taco with $3 Purchase

Offers are valid for Bigger Bolder Rewards Members only, with the Mobile App. Rewards can be redeemed in Restaurant via the QR code, or through Mobile Ordering. All offers are valid for one day only.

“Amidst all the activities during the festive season, Taco John’s is a place where people can sit down with family and friends to enjoy made-to-order meals using fresh, high-quality ingredients” said Korey Love Taylor, Director of Digital Engagement. “Our 12 DAYS OF DEALS builds on that idea, providing welcome savings to our Bigger Bolder Rewards Members.”

Additionally, guests can celebrate the holidays with the gift of craveable favorites via a Taco John’s gift card. Through the end of the year, guests who purchase $25 in gift cards get a $5 bonus card redeemable January 1 – February 28, 2025.