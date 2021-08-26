Taco John's Announces Lineup of Collegiate Athlete 'John-bassadors'

Taco John’s today announced its first-ever roster of student-athlete “John-bassadors” who each have two important things in common: They all love Taco John’s and they all have John in their name.

Spanning a wide range of sports, colleges and geographic markets, the popular brand’s *Most Valuable Johns (MVJs) were unveiled today on the brand’s social media channels. The bigger, bolder, better line-up features:

John Breske, Pitcher, Winona State University Baseball

John Grisby, Forward, University of Wyoming Basketball

Gabrielle Johnson, Gymnast, Winona State University

Hannah Johnson, Point Guard, College of Saint Benedict Basketball

Jake Johnson, Relief Pitcher, Doane University Baseball

Johnny Mologousis, University of Illinois Wrestling

John Tonje, Small Forward, Colorado State University Basketball

John Waggoner, Defensive Lineman, University of Iowa Football

More to be announced soon.

In addition, Taco John’s is inviting all Johns, Johnnys, Johnsons and every other John-bination you can think of to join its college athlete ambassador team!

Is John your middle name? Go by Johnboy? Maybe Juan or João or Johan or even 約翰? Do you play on one of your university’s varsity teams? Doesn’t matter which sport. Come “try out” for Team Taco John’s!

Don’t have John in your name? Change it.

“If you never miss a Taco Tuesday, play college sports and have John in your name, we want you on our team,” says Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “We are out to assemble the ultimate squad of ambassadors to share our bigger. bolder. better. message. Whether it’s our new Cold Brew Coffee or our signature Potato Olés, Taco John’s has always been popular with the college crowd. And now with the new NIL rules, we’re able to have some fun with student-athletes across a wide range of sports and from a bunch of great schools.”

The first game plan for Taco John’s Dream Team centers on the brand’s new premium Cold Brew Coffee, available in mocha or vanilla. It’s the first of its kind in any Mexican quick-service concept and it costs just $2 per cup – affordable for any college student, regardless of their name.

To submit an application for yourself, a friend or family member, slide into Taco John’s DMs on Instagram or Twitter.