Taco John’s Announces Reopening of Loveland, Colorado, Location

Taco John’s International announced the reopening of its Loveland, Colorado store, conveniently located at 1635 N. Lincoln Avenue, just in time for the Cinco de Mayo celebration.

“The building itself has been in Loveland since 1969 but hasn’t undergone an extensive renovation like this since 2010,” says Dara Dejbakshsh, Founder of DND Groups who operates and manages five Taco John’s locations in northern Colorado. “We’re thrilled to offer great food that includes Taco John’s classics, plus new products and a value menu. Now we have a modernized look and building to reflect who we are as a brand.”

As part of a larger, systemwide remodeling initiative, the restaurant in Loveland features an updated dining room with a myriad of new design elements and colors, a new parking lot, free Wi-Fi, upgrades to the kitchen and operational updates to help employees more efficiently serve customers.

Whether you’re picking up their Cinco de Mayo offer, five soft shell beef tacos for $5.55, May 1 – May 5, or your favorite breakfast burritos, the dining room and the drive-thru will be open from 7 am – 10 pm, daily.

This is Dejbakshsh’s first remodel of the original five stores purchased back in 2021, with Wellington, Windsor, and his two Fort Collins to follow. Dejbakhsh plans to add additional Taco John’s to his portfolio as well.

He has a strong background in the franchise and quick-service industry, with more than 40 years of experience within the sectors. Dejbakshs is the co-founder and CEO of DND Group Inc., a management company that owns and operates 27 franchisee restaurants (with three more in development) in Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Oklahoma and Wyoming.

Previously, Dejbakhsh was the COO of Mrs. Fields, where he was responsible for overseeing all brands within Mrs. Fields portfolio worldwide, including Mrs. Fields, TCBY, Pretzelmaker, Pretzel Time, Great American Cookies. Prior to that, Dejbakhsh was in charge of Dunkin’ brands for the western U.S., Asia pacific, Canada and Australia.