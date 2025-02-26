Taco John’s is diving back into seafood with the return of its beloved Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos, available for a limited time beginning Feb. 27.

Taco John’s Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos will once again feature a tender, flaky, wild-caught Alaska flounder fillet coated in crispy-to-perfection seasoned batter. The tacos are topped with fresh shredded lettuce and freshly prepared Pico de Gallo. Made fresh for every guest, the tacos are wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and drizzled with creamy Fiesta sauce made with sour cream, jalapeños, onions, garlic, tomato and cilantro.

Taco John’s proudly serves wild-caught Alaska Seafood: Wild, Natural and Sustainable.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Taco John’s for another year as they feature wild-caught Alaska flounder in their fish tacos,” said Sarah Wallace, Foodservice Marketing Coordinator at Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute. “Alaska’s cold, pristine waters create the perfect environment for flounder, a fish known for its exceptional flavor and delicate texture. The quality of our wild-caught flounder is a direct result of our commitment to sustainability. Alaska’s constitution ensures that sustainability is at the core of everything we do, with strict management practices that protect fish habitats and allow only responsible harvests. This approach guarantees that our fish populations remain healthy, ensuring a consistent supply of premium seafood for years to come.”

Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos can be ordered in-store, via drive-thru, or through the mobile app a la carte for under $4 or as a combo that includes two tacos, a small Potato Olés, and a small fountain drink (pricing varies). The limited-time menu offering ends in May.