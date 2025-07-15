Taco John’s has been inviting guests to celebrate Taco Tuesday for over 40 years. This summer, the company is bringing guests more of what they crave with special pricing on its hot-and-fresh tacos and reintroducing the legendary Taco Burger to all of its nearly 350 locations.

Since its start as a single taco stand in Wyoming, Taco John’s has put tacos at the center of everything it does. Now, more than five decades later, Taco John’s is still known for its delicious, made-to-order tacos featuring 100% North American beef and crispy taco shells, fried in-house and made with only three ingredients.

We Know How to Taco Tuesday

To bring extra fiesta to Taco Tuesdays all summer long, guests can enjoy the flavors they crave at a premium value with Taco John’s signature Beef Crispy Tacos for just $1.39 at every Taco John’s across the country.

Now Serving the Legendary Taco Burger Everywhere

It’s easier than ever for West-Mex fans to get their hands around a hearty Taco Burger, a revamp of the Taco John’s classic that dates back to the original menu. Previously available only in select markets, the fan-favorite Taco Burger is now a menu fixture at every location. Packed with bold, classic taco flavors and made with 100% North American Beef, it features a newly upgraded pillowy potato bun topped with Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, and signature Taco Sauce ($3.49 limited time introductory price).

“It all started with tacos. Tacos are in our name. And we believe we do them better … better beef, better shells equal better tacos,” said Kevin Flaherty, Chief Marketing Officer for Taco John’s International. “Our crispy and softshell tacos deliver unbeatable flavor, quality, and value. It’s the ultimate way to enjoy authentic West-Mex flavors.”

Taco John’s Taco Tuesday deals are available in-store, at the drive-thru, and through the Taco John’s app.