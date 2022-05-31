Taco John's Celebrates New Loyalty Program with Summer Giveaway

School is out for the summer, and Taco John’s is giving fans a chance to Olé the Day at pool parties all season long with branded merch!

The popular quick-service restaurant recently rolled out its new and improved loyalty program – Bigger Bolder Rewards on the Taco John’s App. To celebrate the debut, Taco John’s is hosting a Launch into Summer with Bigger Bolder Rewards Giveaway in which one lucky winner will claim a Super Fan SWAG Box with branded tumblers, koozies, a pool towel, sunscreen, visor and stickers (valued at $140).

From June 4-11, all fans must do to enter is like the Launch into Summer with Bigger Bolder Rewards Giveaway Instagram post, follow @TacoJohns on Instagram or follow @TacoJohns on TikTok, and download the Taco John’s App and join the Bigger Bolder Rewards program. Taco John’s will reveal the winner on Sunday, June 12. A Taco John’s lover will be soaking up the sun in bigger. bolder. better. style in no time! No purchase is necessary to enter.