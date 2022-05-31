    Taco John's Celebrates New Loyalty Program with Summer Giveaway

    Industry News | May 31, 2022
    Taco John's exterior of a restaurant.
    Taco John's
    Fans can enter the contest via social media June 4-11.

    School is out for the summer, and Taco John’s is giving fans a chance to Olé the Day at pool parties all season long with branded merch! 

    The popular quick-service restaurant recently rolled out its new and improved loyalty program – Bigger Bolder Rewards on the Taco John’s App. To celebrate the debut, Taco John’s is hosting a Launch into Summer with Bigger Bolder Rewards Giveaway in which one lucky winner will claim a Super Fan SWAG Box with branded tumblers, koozies, a pool towel, sunscreen, visor and stickers (valued at $140).

    From June 4-11, all fans must do to enter is like the Launch into Summer with Bigger Bolder Rewards Giveaway Instagram post, follow @TacoJohns on Instagram or follow @TacoJohns on TikTok, and download the Taco John’s App and join the Bigger Bolder Rewards program. Taco John’s will reveal the winner on Sunday, June 12. A Taco John’s lover will be soaking up the sun in bigger. bolder. better. style in no time! No purchase is necessary to enter.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more