Taco John's Comes to Lawrence, Massachusetts

The Olé The Day movement continues to sweep the nation as Taco John’s will soon be planting its flag in the New England area with a new location coming to Lawrence on Feb. 13 – its first in Massachusetts.

Located at 50 S. Broadway near Pemberton Park and Riverfront State Park, guests along the Merrimack River will be able to celebrate the original Taco Tuesday with Bigger. Bolder. Better. flavors. It’s only a matter of time before Taco John’s fresh made-to-order tacos and habit-forming Potato Olés will become the talk of Beantown with the Lawrence restaurant marking the first of 22 future locations in the Boston area, under a development agreement with Reliance Hospitality.

“Taco John’s is one of the largest Mexican quick-service brands in America, so it makes perfect sense to introduce it to Boston,” says franchisee and Reliance Hospitality CEO Arsal Jaffrey. “With its uncompromising standards of food quality and dedication to using fresh, real ingredients, we could not be happier with this partnership to introduce such a popular restaurant to a wider audience.”

The Lawrence Taco John’s location will open its doors at 10 a.m. on its debut day. Afterwards, its regular business hours will be from 6 a.m. to midnight every day of the week. There will be a special Grand Opening celebration on March 1 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. But the real party will be for the first 100 guests to arrive that day, as they will receive a special Golden Ticket that will be good for free Potato Olés for the year!