Taco John's to Debut in Boston

Taco John’s is making its way to the northeast and preparing to bring its signature tacos, burritos and crispy Potato Olés to Beantown.

The greater Boston communities can get ready to Olé The Day when the first of the popular quick service restaurants in the Boston area opens in February 2023 at 50 South Broadway in Lawrence. The second location will begin construction on Jan. 9 at 536 North Main Street in Leominster with a scheduled opening date of March 27. Both 2000-square-foot restaurants will be operated by Reliance Hospitality Group, led by Owner and Co-founder Deven Jadav and CEO and Co-founder Arsal Jaffery, who signed a 22-unit development agreement with Taco John’s for the Boston area.

Jadav brings 22 years of experience owning, operating and constructing hotels with Wyndham, IHG and Choice Hotels across the southeast and Texas. Jaffery has nearly a decade’s worth of experience in the quick-service industry operating Wendy’s franchises in Springfield/Hartford, MA. and New York markets.

“We’re thrilled to be the ones that bring Taco John’s to Massachusetts,” says Jaffery. “We’re both huge fans of the brand and believe we can help Taco John’s goal of being a top contender in the [quick-service] industry. There’s untapped potential for growth in Boston and once everyone in the area tries the famous Fried Chicken Tacos and Potato Olés, we’ll see that potential come to life.”

Reliance Hospitality Group chose Lawrence and Leominster because the suburbs have highly populated areas due to their proximity to Boston. Add in the world-class universities and the annual tourism draw of the historical area, and the franchisees believe they’ll have a constant influx of guests at both Taco John’s locations.

“There are so many amazing universities and world renowned tourist attractions in the Boston area that we’re sure to create a new favorite for locals and visitors to enjoy,” adds Jaffery.

In preparation for its grand openings, Taco John’s is seeking 45 friendly, talented individuals for each location who are excited to serve its one-of-a-kind, signature menu items and provide top-notch service for the Lawrence and Leominster communities. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at careers.tacojohns.com.