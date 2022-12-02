Taco John's Enters Chicago

Taco John’s is planning a fun-filled grand opening celebration to ensure The Windy City can olé the day on Dec. 5.

Located at 840B N. Patton Drive at the intersection of W. Higgins Road on the northeast side of Chicago O’Hare International Airport, it will mark Chicagoland’s first Taco John’s. Doors will open at 10 a.m., but fans will want to arrive early because the first 100 guests will receive a golden ticket valid for free Potato Olés for a year.

The ticket is redeemable for one free small order of Potato Olés every week for one year. Never had Potato Olés? These little slices of heaven are round bites of crunchy potato, cooked fresh and sprinkled with a signature blend of bold spices. Try dipping ‘em in nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole or salsa. You’ll wonder where Taco John’s has been all your life!

“We are so excited to introduce our signature ValuEST menu items and craveable Potato Olés to the Chicago community,” says Franchise Owner Rad Pandit. “Everything is bigger. bolder. better at Taco John’s so we hope to provide a quick and easy destination filled with fresh, high-quality food for this busy area of the city.”

Illinois’ newest Taco John’s will be connected to a 7-Eleven convenience store servicing the north business access area of O’Hare Airport. The opening marks the 13th Taco John’s in Illinois and 370th systemwide.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with breakfast served until 10:30 a.m. starting on Dec. 6.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés. Taco John’s features its signatureTaco Tuesday and bold breakfast offerings that are a bang for your buck! Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.