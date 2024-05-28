With unwavering commitment to quality and value in every bite, Taco John’s is expanding the best value menu around, the ValuEST menu, with two new items: the Refried Bean Tostada ($2), and the Beefy Tostada ($3).

The new Tostadas each start with crispy corn tortilla shells cooked fresh in-restaurant daily, with five layers of tasty toppings: 100% North American beef or refried beans, all-natural Cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, housemade Pico de Gallo and queso fresco. Portioned for a hearty snack or meal pairing, the new Tostadas are available starting today for a limited time at participating locations.

Taco John’s ValuEST menu is designed to offer delicious and satisfying options at wallet-friendly prices. Known for being bigger, bolder, better, Taco John’s is bringing diners even more value options at a time when eating out is becoming increasingly expensive and most value menus are shrinking. Now serving up nine items ranging from $2-4, the Taco John’s ValuEST menu includes other favorites like the Cheesy Beef and Potato Taco, the Four-Cheese Quesadilla, the Spicy Chicken and Potato Griller and the Bean Burrito, as the company continues to prioritize both value and craveability.

“At Taco John’s, we understand the importance of providing our guests affordable dining options without compromising on taste or quality,” said Brad Bergaus, Taco John’s Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation. “The Taco John’s ValuEST Menu has always delivered the most bang for your buck, and our new Tostadas give diners another delicious choice with all the big, bold flavor they crave.”