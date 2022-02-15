Taco John's Expects Record Growth in 2022

Taco John’s, the Mexican quick service concept, has been a hot brand to watch in 2021 and shows no sign off cooling down for 2022.



Coming off signing its largest franchise deal in the brand’s history during 2021, Taco John’s is expected to have a record year for openings in 2022. In addition to its rapid growth, the brand had another record year for same-store sales last year with a 6.2% increase. In 2021, there was a 4% increase in transaction growth, concluding the year with 10 consecutive months of positive same store transaction growth and a 15.8% increase in breakfast sales



Throughout 2021, Taco John’s sought aggressive growth, inking several multi-unit deals with new franchisees. Led by Vice President of Franchise Development Brooks Speirs, the development team signed eight new agreements with large franchise groups that will contribute over 122 new openings over the next four years. Taco John’s will now expand its presence across North America, into Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Colorado, Illinois, Tennessee and Kentucky. Notably, the brand signed its largest multi-unit deal in its history with Meritage Hospitality Group, locking in 50-units across multiple states with the potential for another 150.



“2021 was a great year for the brand, and we are ecstatic for what’s to come in 2022 for Taco John’s as we continue our monumental growth,” Speirs says. “We signed some of our biggest deals this year with experienced multi-unit operators of other large brands, which means there is a lot to come for Taco John’s in the near future. We are also looking forward to signing new deals, and having another great year of expanding the brand with a record number of store openings planned for 2022.”



The growth momentum is not the only notable achievement in the last year for Taco John’s. The brand completed 29 remodels, with remodeled locations outperforming in both sales increases and customer reviews compared to the rest of the franchise system.



“2022 has a lot of exciting new changes for our company,” adds Speirs. “Not only will we continue to have rapid franchise growth, but our company itself has needed to expand to encompass what’s to come, and we are moving into a new Support Center in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. With all the growth we have planned, we knew it was time for a larger and modernized space. It’s great we are able to work side by side with such a great team in our new Support Center office.”



Differentiating itself in the popular Mexican quick-service segment, Taco John’s prides itself on a unique menu that features delicious, quality-made food. Its commitment to quality has established the brand as the go-to restaurant in its markets. Additionally, its significant drive-thru business, making up 82% of business, has historically represented 65% of systemwide sales, but has since increased to help insulate the brand from recent market shifts.



Taco John’s is a thriving legacy brand with strong unit-level economics, prime markets available for multi-unit development and a unique menu. The brand has recently launched several new and innovative menu items, a refreshed brand look and feel, and is rolling out a systemwide remodel program to attract new consumers and retain longtime fans. As Taco John’s expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced and passionate franchisees, franchise groups and convenience store operators to develop the concept in key markets.