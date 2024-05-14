Taco John’s, one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurants in America with 400 locations in 23 states, announced a collaboration with Flybuy, an operations platform specializing in location technology, to introduce location-based order firing to the industry. By adding Flybuy to Taco John’s existing tech stack, it optimizes the order fulfillment process by automatically firing the order to the kitchen when the customer is within close proximity. As a result, kitchen operations are simplified and customers are handed their food right out of the oven resulting in repeat business.

This strategic collaboration will transform how Taco John’s manages food prep, kitchen queueing, order accuracy, food freshness and the overall customer experience. Customers can conveniently order ahead through the Taco John’s website or mobile app for pickup, drive-thru, or delivery. Flybuy provides precise location technology insights that predict the exact time the kitchen needs to begin preparing the order to maximize food freshness.

“Optimizing the guest experience through personalization, while driving mobile app engagement is constantly top of mind for our brand. We want to provide the best possible experience for all guests, including our Bigger Bolder Reward members,” says Korey Love Taylor, Director of Digital Engagement at Taco John’s. “Flybuy enhances our loyalty member experience while keeping user privacy front of mind.”

Once the customer is in proximity, the order is automatically transmitted to the Kitchen Display System (KDS), which instantly alerts the kitchen staff that the order needs to be prepared. Taco John’s customers will now be automatically “checked in” by Flybuy when they are on-premises, eliminating the customer having to announce their arrival. This streamlined process ensures that the order is fresh and ready for the customer or delivery driver as soon as they arrive at the pickup counter or drive-thru lane. In fact, Taco John’s has already seen a 10% decrease in DoorDash avoidable wait time since launch.

“We are excited to work with Flybuy, as their innovative technology complements our commitment to providing exceptional service and high-quality food to our guests,” says Ryan Baune, Vice President of Technology at Taco John’s. “We now have insights as to when our guests and delivery drivers are showing up for their order, which enables our team to provide immediate handoffs, improve order accuracy, reduce remakes, and ultimately drive repeat business.”

“When a brand prioritizes the customer experience like Taco John’s does, it creates a growing base of loyal customers,” says Alonso Vargas, SVP of Product at Flybuy. “At Flybuy, we focus on optimizing efficiencies within existing tech stacks to unlock the full potential of a restaurant’s operations in order to create that magic moment with customers. We are delighted to work with the team at Taco John’s to do exactly that and take their pickup, drive-thru, and delivery business to the next level.”

