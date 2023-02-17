Taco John's Franchisee to Open Three Stores in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Meritage Hospitality Group will be hosting back-to-back-to-back grand opening celebrations at its three Grand Rapids area newly-built Taco John’s locations with 10% of grand opening-day proceeds to be donated to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The three restaurants are located at 1730 28th Street SW (Wyoming), 4029 32nd Ave. (Hudsonville) and 6722 Broadmoor Ave. SE (Caledonia). The first grand opening celebration will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Wyoming location, followed by the location at Hudsonville on Thursday, Feb. 23, and the Caledonia location on Friday, Feb. 24.

Each location will host a ribbon-cutting with Meritage Hospitality Group executives, Taco John’s International executives, and members of the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce at 9:30 a.m. The Hudsonville celebration will also include performances by the Hudsonville High School band.

Fans will want to arrive early for each celebration as the first 100 guests starting at 6:30 a.m. will receive a golden ticket! The ticket is redeemable for one free small order of Taco John’s signature Potato Olés weekly for one year. The little slices of heaven pair perfectly with any of Taco John’s bigger. bolder. better. menu items.

“It’s been an exciting opportunity to bring Taco John’s to the Grand Rapids community,” says Meritage President and COO, Gary Rose. “We are proud to introduce Taco John’s to Grand Rapids, the rest of the state, and beyond, as we continue to expand with this iconic Mexican brand.”

The Grand Rapids restaurants will be open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. with breakfast served until 10:30 a.m., while the Hudsonville drive-thru is open until 11 p.m. The three restaurants mark Taco John’s first locations in Michigan and are part of an overall 50-restaurant development agreement between Taco John’s International and Meritage Hospitality Group.