Taco John's to Give Away Free Potato Olés to App Users

In honor of its Potato Olés, Taco John's is celebrating National Potato Day by giving away a free small order of Potato Olés on Thursday, Aug. 19 to all guests that have downloaded the Taco John’s App. (And the crowd goes wild!) To receive the coupon, guests must have the App, then they can redeem the offer in-store or in the drive-thru via a QR code or through mobile ordering in the App.

Never had Potato Olés? These little slices of heaven are round bites of crunchy potato, cooked fresh and sprinkled with a signature blend of bold spices. Try dipping them in nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole or salsa for an even bolder flavor experience.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés and now, the all-new Fried Chicken Taco. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu.