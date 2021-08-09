Taco John's to Hold Customer Appreciation Day on Friday the 13th

Taco John’s is turning everyone’s Friday the 13th luck around and inviting fans to Olé The Day in honor of the popular quick-service restaurant’s 52nd birthday.

To celebrate serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors to guests across the country for 52 years, Taco John’s is hosting a systemwide Customer Appreciation Day. During lunch and dinner on Friday, Aug. 13, Taco John’s is thanking its loyal guests by giving away a free Crispy Beef Taco – fresh crispy shell filled with 100% American beef, mild sauce, lettuce and cheese – with any purchase! To add to the excitement, guests may enjoy BOGO Breakfast Burritos until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug 12. Guests must have the Mobile App and be signed up for the Taco John’s Loyalty Program to receive these offers.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today, with nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states, without the support of our loyal customers,” says Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “That’s why we want to celebrate our anniversary by saying ‘thank you’ to our guests. And there’s no better way to say thank you than by giving away our famous Crispy Beef Tacos! We look forward to celebrating with everyone next week!”