Taco John’s Inks 10-Unit Deal to Grow in Colorado

Taco John’s is rapidly expanding its footprint through franchising in Colorado with experienced restaurant and franchise entrepreneur, Dara Dejbakhsh.

As part of a 10-unit franchise agreement, the brand will be further expanding into the Northern Colorado market. Dejbakhsh is purchasing five of Taco John’s existing units and is contracted to build five new locations. All of the existing locations are slated to be remodeled by the end of the year.

“I’m thrilled to be expanding my restaurant portfolio with a brand like Taco John’s. The Mexican quick serve segment is definitely the place to be,” says Dejbakhsh. “The food at Taco John’s was definitely a differentiator as I was doing my research in the industry. Our first location opening can’t come soon enough!”

Dejbakhsh has a strong background in the franchise and quick-service industry, with more than 40 years of experience within the sectors. He is the co-founder and CEO of DND Group Inc., a management company that owns and operates 27 franchisee restaurants (with three more in development) in Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Oklahoma and Wyoming. Additionally, Dejbakhsh was the COO of Mrs. Fields, where he was responsible for overseeing all brands with in Mrs. Fields portfolio worldwide, including Mrs. Fields, TCBY, Pretzelmaker, Pretzel Time, Great American Cookies. Prior to that, Dejbakhsh was in charge of Dunkin’ brands for the western U.S., Asia pacific, Canada and Australia.

“Dara is a great fit to bring the new locations to Northern Colorado,” says Brooks Speirs, vice president for franchise development at Taco John’s. “As we expand to larger cities, restaurant entrepreneurs like Dara are just who we’re looking for – with a passion for the food, and his background in the industry, we definitely have a winner here.”

Differentiating itself in the popular Mexican quick-service segment, Taco John’s prides itself on a unique menu that features scratch-made ingredients. Its commitment to quality has established the brand as the go-to restaurant in its markets. Additionally, its significant drive-thru business, which represents 65% of systemwide sales, has helped insulate the brand from recent market shifts.

The Taco John’s franchise opportunity separates itself as a thriving legacy brand with strong unit-level economics, prime markets available for multi-unit development and a unique menu. The brand has recently launched several new and innovative menu items, a new refreshed brand look and feel, and is rolling out a systemwide remodel program, all serving to attract new consumers and retain longtime fans. As Taco John’s expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced and passionate franchisees, franchise groups and convenience store operators to develop the concept in key markets.