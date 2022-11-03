Taco John's Inks Deal to Open in Grand Rapids, Michigan

This December, Grand Rapids will soon be able to Olé The Day with the ValuEST menu, original tacos, fan-favorite burritos, specialty Potato Olés and more at Taco John’s.

The popular Mexican quick-service restaurant signed franchise agreements with Meritage Hospitality Group to open three Taco John’s locations in the Grand Rapids, Michigan area. The first location will open on December 5, the second location on December 12 and the third location on December 19.

“We’re excited to introduce bigger. bolder. better. flavors to the Grand Rapids area,” says Meritage Hospitality Group President, Gary Rose. “We plan to develop 200 Taco John’s restaurants in the next several years, but these three locations have an extra special place being that they are the first in our hometown. We can’t wait for the debut and look forward to our continued expansion which will bring many more job opportunities to the community.”

All three Grand Rapids-area Taco John’s will begin hiring this month and are looking to fill 100-150 positions from entry-level to management.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.