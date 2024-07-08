Taco John’s is firing up the grill this summer so you don’t have to. Two new limited-time menu offerings designed to turn up the heat on taste buds, Grande Grillers deliver big forged-on-the-grill flavor with all of the Taco John’s fillings and bold ingredients guests know and love.

The Fried Chicken Grande Griller ($4.99) brings together all-white meat chicken coated in a crispy, seasoned breading and dressed in zesty chipotle lime sauce along with Taco John’s signature Potato Olés, nacho cheese and red rice. The Spicy Beef Grande Griller ($4.49) features 100% North American beef, Potato Olés, red rice and a four-cheese blend, drizzled with a fiery infusion of Jalapeño Ranch and Super Hot Sauce.

“In addition to our ongoing commitment to menu innovation, we’ve invested as a brand in equipment that delivers a quality product with a piping hot interior and just-crispy-enough exterior. The result is melty deliciousness for guests in every bite,” says Brad Bergaus, Taco John’s Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation.

Available for a limited time at Taco John’s more than 350 locations, Grande Grillers pair perfectly with an ice-cold Dr Pepper and are a convenient option for on-the-go grilled goodness on lunch breaks, picnics, or a summer adventure.

Taco John’s is committed to bringing guests more bang for the bite, and in addition to these new limited-time grilled offerings for under $5, Taco John’s ValuEST Menu features seven other satisfying choices ranging from $2-$4. In addition, Bigger Bolder Rewards Members can keep an eye on the Taco John’s app for sizzling summer savings, with offers rolling out all summer long.