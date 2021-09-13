Taco John's Introduces New Queso Blanco

A wise philosopher once says, “everything is better with queso.” And as the restaurant that only knows how to craft bigger. bolder. better. menu items, Taco John’s is taking these philosophical words seriously with the debut of Queso Blanco – premium queso that’s so good, you’ll want to put it on everything.

Available starting Sept. 13, Queso Blanco is expertly crafted using three cheeses, red peppers, jalapeño peppers and smoky hatch chiles. Pair the dreamy, creamy delight with Taco John’s house-made chips for a match made in queso heaven.

To add to the excitement, Queso Blanco is launching just in time for National Queso Day. To celebrate, Taco John’s is giving away a free side of Queso Blanco and chips to all Loyalty Guests from Sept. 18-20. To receive the coupon, you must have the Taco John’s App, and then you can redeem the offer in-store or in the drive-thru via a QR code or through mobile ordering in the App at participating locations.

But that’s not all! Taco John’s has doubled down on cheesy deliciousness to create its new Double Cheese Chicken Boss Burrito. Starting Sept. 13, guests can taste this large and in charge burrito that’s packed with grilled chicken, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, all-natural cheddar cheese, pico de gallo or roasted corn and poblano pepper salsa, sour cream, Queso Blanco and nacho cheese.

Also available for a limited time starting Sept. 13, Taco John’s remixed its Loaded Nachos to create Queso Blanco Loaded Nachos. The new ultimate cheesy layered dish is made with house-made chips, loaded up with Queso Blanco and piled high with your choice of grilled chicken or hand-cut sirloin steak, roasted corn and poblano pepper salsa, sliced jalapeños, tomatoes and queso fresco.

“At Taco John’s, we’re constantly innovating our menu so that loyal guests always have something new to fall in love with,” says Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “Our Queso Blanco is bolder than any cheese we’ve ever offered and it’s seriously delicious. That’s why we created new menu items that feature this premium queso because we wanted to give guests multiple ways to enjoy it. These new items are only available for a limited time, so be sure to stop by your local Taco John’s before it’s too late. Trust me, you won’t regret it.”