Taco John’s is launching its new $5 Meal Steal, featuring fan-favorite menu items for guests seeking both value and flavor. Available starting July 1 for a limited time through Mobile Ordering only, at participating locations, the $5 Meal Steal includes a satisfying combination of Taco John’s classics:

Crispy Taco: A fresh-fried crunchy taco shell filled with 100% North American beef, Taco John’s signature mild sauce, lettuce, and cheese

Bean Burrito: A hearty and satisfying burrito made fresh and packed with big flavor: refried beans, cheddar cheese, onions, and mild sauce

Jr. Potato Olés: Crowd-pleasing round bites of crunchy potato, cooked fresh and sprinkled with a signature blend of bold spices

Small Beverage: A refreshing fountain drink to complement the meal

“We are excited to pass along summers savings to our loyal customers with our new $5 Meal Steal,” says Barry Westrum, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco John’s. “Our most popular items are paired up for a Mexican-inspired feast at a great price point, offering exceptional value that doesn’t compromise on taste or quality.”

Available only in the Taco John’s App, ordering the $5 Meal Steal lets guests skip the line when ordering pick up, earn points redeemable for free Taco John’s food, and access other App-only deals.

Taco John’s is committed to bringing guests more bang for the bite, and Taco John’s everyday ValuEST Menu is at its most robust yet this summer with nine satisfying choices ranging from $2-$4. In addition, Bigger Bolder Rewards Members can keep an eye on the Taco John’s app for sizzling summer savings, with offers rolling out all season such as a free side of the brand’s signature Potato Olés, free dessert and more.