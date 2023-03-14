Taco John’s to Launch New Loyalty Feature, 'Challenges'

Taco John’s is inviting guests to get bold and play with their food to win big.

Coming in March, the popular quick-service restaurant is releasing a new loyalty feature on the Taco John’s Mobile App that introduces interactive Challenges for its Bigger Bolder Rewards members. This fun, guest-facing program is tailored to purchase behaviors and craveable preferences with a chance to win their favorite menu items, creating unique and entertaining experiences for every Taco John’s fan.

“Challenges is an engaging way for our Rewards Members to earn more of what they love, faster than ever before,” says Taco John’s Director of Digital Engagement Korey Love Taylor. “They can see their visits in the mobile app and receive rewards tailored to their preferences while the program provides alerts on how to win big! We are constantly looking to improve the guest and Bigger Bolder Rewards member experience in our app, and Challenges is set to do just that. We can’t wait to personalize the experience of our members and connect with them, one-on-one.”

Guests can download the Taco John’s Mobile App on the App Store and Google Play and join Bigger Bolder Rewards to earn free food and participate in Challenges.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and bold south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and everyday value starting at $1, $2 and $3 on the ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s Mobile App and join Bigger Bolder Rewards for free food and exclusive offers today