Taco John's Launches $3 Grande Beef Taco

Taco John's is revamping its beloved ValuEST Menu with the craviEST, flavoriEST and certainly boldEST lineup yet. Sure to satisfy your wallet and appetite alike, Taco John’s BIG news comes in the form of its biggEST taco yet, the Grande Beef Taco, which is packed with fan-favorite ingredients for only $3.

The new Grande Beef Taco brings guests the flavors they crave with quality ingredients while providing the best value around. For only $3, guests can indulge in this BIG taco, which features a large, warm, soft flour tortilla filled with seasoned American beef, signature Potato Olés, all-natural Cheddar cheese, mild sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded lettuce.

“Our new ValuEST menu items are a great extension of our core menu with our biggest softshell taco, the Grande Beef Taco – or as we like to call it, the two-hander taco,” says Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation Brad Bergaus. “Yes, you have to use both hands. This taco is a big eat that uses an oversized tortilla and is filled with bold flavors, so we know our guests are going to love it! Along with the Grande Beef Taco, we are also excited to bring our guests a smaller, very craveable version of our fan-favorite Fried Chicken Taco with our other new menu item, the Mini Fried Chicken Taco, that shows big tastes can come in any size.”

In addition to the $3 Grande Beef Taco, Taco John’s is also rolling out the new $2 Mini Fried Chicken Taco, made with a warm, soft tortilla filled with a crispy, all-white meat chicken tender, crumbled queso fresco, spicy jalapeño ranch, and pico de gallo, proving bold flavors come in any size – and this craviEST taco is available for only two bucks.

“When we launched our ValuEST Menu, we wanted to bring our guests quality food made with our fresh, premium ingredients all for an amazing value,” says Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “Since then, we have continued to bring exciting new items to the lineup that have the bold flavors and quality ingredients our guests come to us for, but at a price that will make satisfying your taco craving even easier on your wallet.”