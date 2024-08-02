Taco John’s is launching a new $7 Meal Steal following fanfare of its recent $5 Meal Steal app offer, which is also being extended through summer. Available starting August 1, this new in-app menu option features a hearty lineup of guest favorites. Available for a limited time through Mobile Ordering only, at participating locations, the $7 Meal Steal includes:

Two Crispy Tacos: Fresh-fried crunchy taco shells filled with 100% North American beef, Taco John’s signature mild sauce, lettuce, and cheese

Nacho Crunch Beef Burrito: Part nachos, part burrito, with seasoned North American beef, crunchy chips, creamy nacho cheese, and mild sauce wrapped together inside a warm tortilla

Small Potato Olés: Crowd-pleasing round bites of crunchy potato, cooked fresh and sprinkled with a signature blend of bold spices

Small Beverage: A refreshing fountain drink to complement the meal

Available only in the Taco John’s App, ordering a Meal Steal lets guests skip the line when ordering pick up, earn points redeemable for free Taco John’s food, and access other App-only deals.

Taco John’s is committed to bringing guests more bang for the bite. Also this month, Bigger Bolder Rewards Members can keep an eye on the Taco John’s App for Back to School savings starting August 19th, with daily freebies through the end of the month.