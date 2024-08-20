Taco John’s is doubling down on summer savings for its guests with a new BOGO for a Buck offer, in stores now. Delivering bold flavor that’s easy on the wallet, this follows the launch of the $5 Meal Steal, a bundled in-app meal deal that includes one Bean Burrito, one Small Fountain Drink, One Jr. Potato Olés and one Crispy Beef Taco. This new limited-time offering lets guests choose one signature Taco John’s item, and get another for just one dollar. Choices include:

Meat & Potato Burrito

Super Burrito

Taco Bravo

Churro

Other celebratory news for Taco John’s loyalists includes the return of original sauce packets, which pair perfectly with the brand’s signature BOGO for a Buck items. Find both now in stores.

Also for summer, Taco John’s locations have extended hours to fulfill late-night cravings, open late until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (some locations open later, check local hours).

Taco John’s is committed to bringing guests more bang for the bite. In addition to the limited time BOGO and app offers, Taco John’s everyday ValuEST Menu is more robust than ever with satisfying choices ranging from $2-$4. In addition, Bigger Bolder Rewards Members can keep an eye on the Taco John’s app for Back to School savings coming soon, with daily freebies from August 19-31, such as free Potato Olés, Bean Burritos, Desserts and more.