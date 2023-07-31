Taco John's Launches Nacho Crunch Burrito

Nachos? Burrito? Taco John’s knows that deciding between the two is often impossible, so it’s combining the popular flavors into its Nacho Crunch Burritos all for a couple bucks.

Featured on the ValuEST Menu at every location, the $2 Beef and $3 Chicken Nacho Crunch Burritos pair the two Mexican favorites perfectly and are sure to satisfy guests’ cravings.

“We’re always looking for ways to provide great food with bold flavors, and with the best value menu in the business, our guests can always Olé The Day without breaking the bank,” says Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “Our Nacho Crunch Burritos are an awesome addition that gives everyone a cheesy, crunchy option that’s part nachos and part burrito without having to spend more to get both. It’s the best of both worlds for your taste buds and your wallet.”

Filled with crunchy tortilla chips and creamy nacho cheese, the Nacho Crunch Beef Burrito is made with seasoned ground beef and mild sauce for a classically bold flavor. The Nacho Crunch Chicken Burrito is made with grilled all-white meat chicken and a zesty chipotle lime sauce for a tangy experience. Each burrito is wrapped inside a warm flour tortilla.

Whether choosing a beef or chicken option, the Nacho Crunch Burritos are sure to win everyone over with their crunchy and creamy goodness. Guests won’t have to choose between nachos and burritos – just add the Nacho Crunch Burrito to a combo meal or any order in-store, in the drive-thru or on the mobile app.