Taco John's Launches New Loyalty Program

It’s never been easier to Olé the Day at Taco John’s now that the popular quick-service restaurant has rolled out a new and improved loyalty program.

Loyalty members on the Taco John’s App will now benefit from an all-new points-based program, aptly named “Bigger Bolder Rewards.” Fans who join can earn 10 points for every $1 they spend in-store, in the drive-thru or through mobile or delivery orders made on the App. After accumulating 200 points, users will be able to unlock Taco John’s treasures like Crispy Beef Tacos, Potato Olés, Fried Chicken Tacos, Churros and more.

Along with redeeming rewards, members now have access to exclusive offers, limited-time items and upcoming initiatives through the program. They’ll also receive a free Small Combo just for downloading the App and signing up.

“At Taco John’s, we’re committed to elevating the guest experience and engaging our fans in new ways,” says Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “By receiving data-driven insights from Bigger Bolder Rewards, we will be able to better understand our guests’ preferences and evolve as a brand to create even more craveable, premium items. We can’t wait to see how our loyalty members respond to this advanced program that’s full of delicious rewards!”

Bigger Bolder Rewards loyalty points expire after about six months, so be sure to head to your nearest Taco John’s to unlock your special offers and make your taco dreams a reality.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday! and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.