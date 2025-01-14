Taco John’s is turning up the flavor with the launch of its new OMCheese Quesadilla Taco – a freshly grilled four cheese quesadilla folded around a taco for the perfect marriage of two Mexican cuisine favorites.

With a cheese pull for days, the OMCheese Quesadilla Taco is a rich, gooey taco experience that is greater than the sum of its parts. The limited-time menu item features a grilled quesadilla shell smothered in a warm, melty blend of four delicious cheeses – Cheddar, Asadero, Monterey Jack and Queso Blanco – folded around a Fiesta Softshell Taco filled with grilled, all-white meat chicken, savory Fiesta Sauce, house-made Pico de Gallo and crisp lettuce.

The OMCheese Quesadilla Taco is generously sized for a satisfying meal on its own for just over $4. Guests looking for even more value can upgrade to a combo with Potato Olés® and a drink, or a new bundle which includes an OMCheese Quesadilla Taco, Nacho Crunch Beef Burrito, Small Potato Olés®, Churro and Small Drink.

“OMCheese Quesadilla Tacos represent the bold, creative flavors Taco John’s is known for,” said Brad Bergaus, Taco John’s Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation. “This innovative dish combines a melty, cheesy quesadilla with the freshness of our signature tacos, delivering a completely new way to experience Taco John’s that will appeal to first-time and longtime guests.”