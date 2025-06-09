Taco John’s, a leading Mexican quick-service restaurant, appoints longtime restaurant industry leader Jackie Secor as its new Chief Operating Officer. With over 25 years of experience leading high-performing teams and driving strategic initiatives, Secor will play a key role in accelerating the brand’s growth, enhancing franchisee success, and continuing to streamline system-wide operations.

Secor’s impressive resume showcases her proven track record for bringing innovation and collaboration to drive change. Originally starting with Auntie Anne’s as a shift manager, her unique experience of climbing the ranks to become Senior Vice President of Operations and Training at GoTo Foods gives her a keen eye for examining every brand through the eyes of the frontline. As an organized and oriented strategic thinker, Secor aligns strategy with data and analytics to streamline restaurant operations and profitability.

“Operations is in my blood and at the core of who I am,” shared Secor. “My career started on the front line, and that perspective continues to shape how I lead. I believe in structured collaboration, leveraging data, empowering teams, and driving consistency across the system. Taco John’s has such a strong foundation and a clear growth trajectory, and I’m excited to join the world-class team to elevate the brand and support our franchisees in the next phase of success.”

In her role, Secor oversees restaurant operations, technology, and training, while collaborating cross-functionally with departments including supply chain, marketing, and development. Her focus will be on operational excellence, performance optimization, and ensuring that franchisees receive the best-in-class support that they deserve. Attributing her success in previous roles to the partnerships she built with franchisees, Secor plans to hone-in on Taco John’s people-first culture to grow AUV for existing franchisees and expand the brand’s footprint to reach new communities.

“Jackie is the kind of leader who brings both strategic discipline and a deep respect for the people who make the business run every day,” said Heather Neary, President and CEO of Taco John’s. “She’s a champion for franchisees, a data-driven decision-maker, and a true operator at heart. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the executive team at such an exciting time in the brand’s evolution.”

This appointment comes at a pivotal time as Taco John’s accelerates its expansion through both single and multi-unit development. Recent initiatives such as the Path to Ownership structure and the brands optimized business model provide a strong foundation for franchisee support and sustainable long-term growth. Drawing on her track record of success through collaborative franchisee relationships, Secor plans to further strengthen Taco John’s “people first” culture. Her focus will center on increasing AUV for existing operators while strategically expanding the brand’s presence into new communities