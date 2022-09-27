Taco John's to Offer Free Beef Taco Bravos

There’s nothing better than celebrating National Taco Day when it falls on Taco Tuesday, right? Actually, Taco John’s is making it even bigger. bolder. better.

That’s because on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Taco Tuesday’s biggest fans are giving its loyalty members a free Beef Taco Bravo in celebration of National Taco Day. The free bigger. bolder. better. taco offer is available with any regular purchase in-store, online or mobile order placed with the Taco John’s App. Must show QR code to redeem.

The Taco Bravo is the ultimate gamechanger, taking Taco John’s signature crispy beef taco and wrapping it with a warm soft flour tortilla smothered in creamy refried beans. It’s better than a game-winning home run and more fun than a touchdown celebration dance because it combines all your favorite ingredients into one delicious taco!

“At Taco John’s, we take Taco Tuesday so seriously that we trademarked the holiday,” says Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “This year, National Taco Day is falling on Taco Tuesday so we’re upping our game even more by giving each of our loyalty members a FREE Taco Bravo! Who can resist all that taco goodness? No one, that’s who – so everyone should sign up and become a loyalty member!”