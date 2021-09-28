Taco John's to Offer Free Fried Chicken Taco on National Taco Day

As the creators of Taco Tuesday, it should come as no surprise that Taco John’s is celebrating National Taco Day in a huge way.

All day on Monday, Oct. 4, Taco John’s fans can redeem a coupon for a free Fried Chicken Taco through the Taco John’s App. Now, this isn’t your average taco. Taco John’s ended the fried chicken war with the debut of this bigger. bolder. better. Fried Chicken Taco, so there’s truly no better way to celebrate. Taco John’s invites chicken lovers to ditch the bun and savor the flavor of crispy all-white meat chicken tenders topped with their favorite choice of two unique sauces – jalapeño ranch or chipotle lime sauce – all tucked inside a warm flour tortilla.

“At Taco John’s, we take our tacos seriously,” says Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “After all, they are in our name AND we created their weekly holiday. So, we look forward to their national holiday every year because it gives us another reason to celebrate our one-of-a-kind tacos. Except this year, we’re giving away our new Fried Chicken Tacos, which are undeniably delicious. We can’t wait to Olé The Day with everyone on Monday!”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!