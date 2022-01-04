Taco John's Offers Discount for its Six-Pack Taco Bundle

The new year is here, and Taco John’s is making the transition back to busy schedules smooth with its value-driven, easy-to-order bundle that’s perfect for every occasion.

Available starting today, the popular quick-service restaurant will take $2 off its Six-Pack And A Pound – six soft or crunchy tacos loaded with seasoned beef and a pound of Potato Olés. Whether it’s date night, movie night or 1,000-piece puzzle night, or even if you need an incentive to bribe your friends to help you move, Taco John’s bigger. bolder. better. bundle is the answer.

“Coming off the holiday season, we’re all getting back into the swing of things while trying to save some pennies here and there,” says Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “Of course, everyone loves our tacos and legendary Potato Olés and that’s why we’re bringing back our ultimate offer, $2 off our Six-Pack And A Pound. No matter if you’re feeding your family or keeping the whole bundle all to yourself and having a personal picnic in the kitchen, Taco John’s has you covered with our bold flavors at an incredible value.”

In addition to its fan-favorite Six-Pack And A Pound, Taco John’s new Family Pack And A Pound is still available in its lineup of delicious meal deals that are a perfect solution for any occasion.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday! and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu.