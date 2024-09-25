Earlier this summer, Taco John’s, with 300+ locations across the country, launched a $7 Meal Steal…now the company is taking it up a notch, through the App Only Deluxe Meal Steal, which offers $15 worth of food at 40% off, for only $9. The Deluxe Meal Steal includes:

Super Burrito: A large flour tortilla filled with 100% American beef, refried beans, our signature mild sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onions, and sour cream

Crispy Taco: Taco John's cooks each crispy shell fresh in-house every day, then fill it with signature 100% American beef, mild sauce, lettuce, and cheese

Nacho Chips and Cheese: Taco John's Chips & Nacho Cheese brings you fresh-made chips and our own liquid gold, also known as nacho cheese

Churro: Each of these tasty treats are fried in-house, dusted in cinnamon sugar, and served to you hot

Small Beverage: A refreshing fountain drink to complement the meal

The company will continue to offer the $7 Meal Steal as well, which includes: