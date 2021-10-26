Taco John's Offers Special Coupon for National Nachos Day

Taco John’s is inviting guests to raise a chip (before devouring) in celebration of National Nachos Day! In honor of the delicious national holiday, on Nov. 6, Taco John’s fans can redeem a coupon for $3 off its Super Nachos or Super Potato Olés through the Taco John’s App!

Nacho average combo of chips and cheese, Taco John’s offers bigger. bolder. better. flavors with its Super Nachos – house-made chips covered in creamy nacho cheese, 100% American beef, refried beans, all-natural Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. You’ll want to roll up your sleeves to tackle this mountain with your bare hands.

To up your nachos game, add Potato Olés to the mix! Taco John’s Super Potato Olés tops its signature Potato Olés with 100% American beef, refried beans, creamy nacho cheese, all-natural Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. This is one cheesy, beefy, potato-y dish you won’t want to pass up, especially on National Nachos Day!