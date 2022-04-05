Taco John's to Open Another Store in Billings, Montana

The Billings community can’t get enough of Taco John’s bigger. bolder. better. flavors, which is why the popular quick-service restaurant is opening its fifth area location on April 11.

Located at 1104 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. in the Shiloh Crossing shopping center near the Scheels, Billings’ new Taco John’s will highlight a fresh new look and feel, featuring digital menu boards, free wifi and more. Operated by the Pentex Restaurant Group, this opening marks the fifth Taco John’s managed by the organization in Billings. It’s the 14th Taco John’s in Montana and 368th systemwide.

“Billings is full of loyal Taco John’s fans, so we’re thrilled to open our fifth store and serve more of the city,” says Brett Itterman, CEO of Pentex Restaurant Group. “Our new restaurant will have a modernized appeal to it that exudes the celebratory spirit Taco John’s is renowned for. We can’t wait to officially open our doors and welcome the Billings community as we all Olé the Day next week!”

The Pentex Restaurant Group is hiring additional team members to join in serving Taco John’s signature menu to the Billings community. Interested candidates should go to pentexrg.com/careers to apply.

Billings’ new Taco John’s will open at 10 a.m. on April 11 and then will begin serving breakfast at 6:30 a.m. on April 12. The popular quick-service restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Home of Taco Tuesday and a ValuEST menu, fans are encouraged to download the Taco John’s App so they never miss a celebration. App users receive exclusive offers regularly and a free Small Combo Meal just for signing up.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday®, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.