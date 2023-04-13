Taco John's to Open Restaurant in Milwaukee Market

Taco John’s is beefing up its Wisconsin footprint with the opening of a second restaurant that will serve up bigger. bolder. better. flavors to the greater Milwaukee area this April.

Minutes away from Wisconsin State Fair Park, the popular Mexican quick-service concept will Olé the Day in West Allis at 6749 W. Greenfield Ave. Once open, the new Taco John’s will make its one-of-a-kind tacos with bold flavors available to the community from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

“We take tacos seriously and we know the people of Milwaukee do, too,” says Pentex, LLC CEO and franchisee Brett Itterman. “As we continue to grow in the Milwaukee metro area we will never compromise our standards of food quality, dedication to using real ingredients and signature bold flavors. This new West Allis restaurant is strategically located so that anytime taco lovers get that craving, they can conveniently stop in and experience what real value tastes like.”

The West Allis restaurant is the second of three planned openings serving the greater Milwaukee area as part of an overall 12-restaurant agreement with Pentex. The first restaurant opened on Miller Park Way this past January, with the third location set to open this summer on West Layton Ave. at S. 5th St. Subsequent locations are expected to open in surrounding areas.