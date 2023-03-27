Taco John's to Open in West Chester, Ohio

Get ready for Bigger. Bolder. Better. flavors Cincinnati, because Taco John’s long awaited debut is right around the corner with a new location set to open in West Chester on Monday April 17.

Located at 8155 Highland Pointe Dr., guests will soon be able to celebrate the original Taco Tuesday with the popular Mexican quick service restaurant that has been serving made-to-order tacos and habit-forming Potato Olés – round bites of crunchy potato, cooked fresh and sprinkled with a signature blend of bold spices – for more than 50 years. Even better, this is only the beginning for Taco John’s in the area with three more Cincinnati locations planned in the coming months thanks to a partnership between Taco John’s International and Meritage Hospitality Group, who is one of the nation’s premier franchise operators.

“We’ve had our sights set on bringing Taco John’s to Cincinnati for quite some time and are excited that time is finally here,” says Meritage Hospitality Group President Gary Rose. “In the 54 years of existence, Taco John’s has always strived to serve its guests quality ingredients prepared daily, whether that’s fresh-cut steak, crispy taco shells and, of course, Potato Olés. We can’t wait for guests in Cincinnati to experience that firsthand.”

Grand opening details will soon be announced. In preparation for the April 17 opening, Taco John’s is looking to fill 30-40 openings across all positions.