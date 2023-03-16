Taco John's Opens in Clarksville, Tennessee

Taco John’s is ready to serve up even more signature fan faves to the greater Nashville area with the opening of a brand-new location in Clarksville on March 27.

The popular Mexican quick-service restaurant will kick off its opening in Clarksville at 1645 Hankook Road servicing the growing businesses and residential developments off Exit 8 of Interstate 24. The Hankook Road location will be open at 6 a.m. for breakfast on opening day so guests can get their day started the Potato OlésÒ way!

“We’re thrilled to bring our bigger. bolder. better. take on Mexican fare to Clarksville in an even bigger, bolder, better. way,” says veteran developer and franchisee Kevin Newell. “Our third location is strategically located to cover the entire Clarksville area making our signature tacos, burritos and Potato OlésÒ a community staple for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

The restaurant will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 6 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Breakfast will be served every day until 10:30 a.m.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and bold south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday and everyday value starting at $1, $2 and $3 on the ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s Mobile App and join Bigger Bolder Rewards for free food and exclusive offers today.