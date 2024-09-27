Taco John’s International, Inc. is close to opening its newest popular quick-service Mexican restaurant in Rice, Minnesota, which will feature the state’s first Drive-Thru Olé Digital Taco John’s.

After setting the stage for her new location, seasoned Taco John’s multi-unit franchise owner Cassie Baum is eager to expand her portfolio with her second location in Rice, Minnesota. Baum looks forward to offering this new, convenient Taco John’s location and being a part of the community.

The store, located at 1258 Fromelt Loop Dr., is a smaller 1,080 sq. ft. format designed to maximize drive-thru orders with efficient kitchen operations. While the location will not feature indoor seating, Baum explains that there will be a small lobby area for walk-up and pick-up orders, along with a restroom. “With the traffic on Highway 10 and the proximity of the store to Highway 10, it was important to me to provide traveling guests with convenient and clean restroom access,” Baum said.

Baum started her career two decades ago as a Taco John’s crew member. She worked her way up in the restaurant industry and opened her first Taco John’s location in Camp Ripley last year. Now her sights are set on getting the Rice location open by September 25.

“We are eager to serve the best tacos and hot, fresh Potato Olés to all the guests in the area, whom I was able to meet at the Rice Days parade!” Baum said.

In total, Cassie hopes the restaurant will hire 20 new team members. Individuals looking to apply for positions at the new restaurant should go to the careers section on the tacojohns.com website.

The Taco John’s menu combines bold south-of-the-border spices with distinctive flavors, offering signature items like Meat and Potato Burritos, Taco Bravo, Potato Olés, and irresistible Fried Chicken Tacos. Enjoy special deals, such as discounted Crispy Beef Tacos every Taco Tuesday, and everyday value with the ValuEST Menu, featuring options starting at just $2. Download the Taco John’s® Mobile App and join the Bigger Bolder Rewards program for free food and exclusive offers today.