Boston’s food scene got bolder as Taco John’s, a leading Mexican quick-service restaurant, opened its first metropolitan location. Located at 77 Summer St., the new Boston location invites guests to experience what makes Taco John’s bigger, bolder, and better. Led by seasoned multi-unit and multi-brand operators, Reliance Hospitality Group, the brand continues its East Coast expansion with 19 additional units planned for the area.

Reliance Hospitality Group is spearheaded by CEO and Co-founder Arsal Jaffery and Co-founder Deven Jadav, who signed a 22-unit development agreement with Taco John’s for the Boston and Connecticut area in 2021. Jaffery has nearly a decade of experience in the quick-service industry, operating Wendy’s franchises in the Springfield/Hartford, MA, and New York markets. Jadav brings 22 years of experience owning, operating, and constructing hotels with Wyndham, IHG, and Choice Hotels across the Southeast and Texas. In 2023, the group opened the first two Taco John’s locations in the Lawrence and Leominster communities, introducing bold flavors to a market hungry for more. Now, with their latest opening in Boston, the duo is making significant strides in their development deal, with a fourth location underway, expected to open in Q3 of 2025. The group is also actively selecting sites for its next five locations in the metro Boston area.

“We’re thrilled to bring Taco John’s to the heart of Boston and introduce even more guests to our signature bold flavors and quality ingredients,” said Jaffery. “When we first experienced Taco John’s, we knew it was special – the brand’s dedication to bold, innovative flavors and fresh ingredients stood out in the quick-service space. The enthusiasm and loyalty of Taco John’s fans across the country spoke volumes, and we saw a clear opportunity to bring that same energy to Boston. Boston is an incredible, dynamic city with a rich food culture and a strong sense of community. We’re committed to establishing Taco John’s as a go-to dining destination for locals and visitors alike.”

With wide-open territory in the New England market, Reliance Hospitality Group is capitalizing on Boston’s vibrant and growing economy. Economic reports project the region to generate $150.8 billion in output in 2025, making it an ideal location for Taco John’s expansion from its Midwest roots to reach new audiences craving bold, distinctive flavors.

“Deven and Arsal’s dedication and expertise have been instrumental in introducing Taco John’s to the East Coast,” said Shannon Iverson, VP/Development at Taco John’s. “Their strategic approach and passion for delivering exceptional guest experiences align perfectly with our brand’s growth vision. As Taco John’s expands our 50-plus-year legacy into more metropolitan spaces, their deep understanding of the restaurant industry and the local markets will continue to be essential.”

As Taco John’s continues expanding from coast to coast through single and multi-unit development, recent advancements like the Path to Ownership structure and the brand’s optimized business model offer a robust framework for franchisee support and sustainable growth. Enhanced systems across onboarding, real estate and construction, operations, training, branding, and technology make Taco John’s a compelling investment for entrepreneurs seeking to diversify their portfolios with a proven business concept. Existing franchisees also benefit from these innovations, driving unit-level profitability, expanding market presence, and achieving long-term success.

With nearly 350 locations across 22 states and the brand’s broader strategy of sustainable, market-responsive franchising, the development team has identified strong opportunities in the Upper Midwest, Rocky Mountain regions, and high-growth suburban markets nationwide. Franchise opportunities are available for new and multi-unit operators, with tailored support to help franchisees scale effectively. Taco John’s is reducing complexity and enhancing profitability potential for operators at every stage.

Prospective franchisees are taking note of the business opportunity, as the Taco John’s Franchise Disclosure Document reports an AUV of $1,881,809* for the top 25% of freestanding restaurants with drive-thru.