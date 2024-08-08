Starting this week, Mt. Pleasant-area residents will be able to get a taste of Taco John’s, including the best value menu in fast food, the ValuEST Menu, which features nearly a dozen items starting at $2, as well as beloved originals like Potato Olés. The new Taco John’s, located at 6915 Washington Ave. in Mt. Pleasant, will be open seven days a week from 6:00am until 12:00am Midnight.

While the restaurant opened Monday, August 5, residents will want to mark their calendars for the grand opening celebration on Thursday, August 8, which will feature live music, a ribbon cutting, a bike giveaway and more.

Mt. Pleasant’s first Taco John’s is owned and operated by the Pentex Restaurant Group. Pentex Restaurant Group is Taco John’s largest franchisee with nearly 50 restaurants in their portfolio, including the Mt. Pleasant restaurant, which will be their 9th in the state.

Pentex Restaurant Group traces its origins to 1974, when two of its partners built their first Taco John’s in Aberdeen, SD. The company was officially formed in 1987, with five Taco John’s throughout North Dakota and South Dakota. Today the company employs more than 1,100 team members.

“We’re thrilled to continue expanding across the state of Wisconsin, bringing the unbeatable flavor and value of Taco John’s made-to-order menu items to local residents,” said Brett Itterman, Chief Executive Officer of Pentex Restaurant Group.