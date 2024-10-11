Starting this week, West Bend-area residents will be able to get a taste of Taco John’s, including the best value menu in fast food, the $2-3-4 Value Menu, and beloved originals like Potato Olés. The new Taco John’s, located at 1750 S. Main, West Bend, will be open starting at 6:00am daily, with the lobby open until 10:00pm, and drive-thru open until midnight.

Area residents will want to mark their calendars for the Oct. 14 opening celebration for another reason, as the first 75 guests in line at 10:30 AM will be gifted a Taco John’s “Golden Ticket.” The golden ticket gifts the holder either free Potato Olés, or a free Taco (Crispy or Soft Shell) 1 per week for a whole year. Additionally, those first 75 guests will be gifted with Taco John’s swag, including a backpack and more.

West Bend’s first Taco John’s is owned and operated by the Pentex Restaurant Group. Pentex Restaurant Group is Taco John’s largest franchisee with nearly 50 restaurants in their portfolio, including the West Bend restaurant, which will be their 10th in the state.

Pentex Restaurant Group traces its origins to 1974, when two of its partners built their first Taco John’s in Aberdeen, SD. The company was officially formed in 1987, with five Taco John’s throughout North Dakota and South Dakota. Today the company employs more than 1,100 team members.

“We’re thrilled to continue expanding across the state of Wisconsin, bringing the unbeatable flavor and value of Taco John’s made-to-order menu items to local residents,” said Brett Itterman, Chief Executive Officer of Pentex Restaurant Group.