Taco John's Opens New Store in Leominster, Massachusetts

Taco John’s invites everyone to celebrate bigger. bolder. better. flavors at its newest restaurant in Leominster to kick off the first day of summer.

Located at 536 N. Main St. just north of the intersection with MA Route 2, the popular Mexican food brand known for its inventive taco creations and crave worthy Potato Olés will host a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, June 21.

The summer fiesta gets started at 9 a.m. with a ribbon cutting alongside Mayor Dean Mazzarella, city officials and the North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce. The fun continues with a remote broadcast from WXLO 104.5 during lunch, beginning at 11 a.m. and performances from local high school and middle school bands starting at 3:30 p.m.

“While we’ve been open for a little while, this really is the time for anyone who hasn’t tried Taco John’s to come in, have a taco and enjoy a good time,” says Reliance Hospitality, LLC Principal Arsal Jaffery. “This brand is constantly pushing the envelope on flavor combinations, so it’s easy to find something on the menu to love. We invite everyone to join us and maybe get a little lucky by winning a Golden Ticket.”

The Golden Tickets award each winner free Potato Olés for a year, which are Taco John’s famous little slices of heaven. The tickets will be given away starting at 7 a.m. to the first 100 guests in line. No purchase necessary.