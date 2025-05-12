Taco John’s is kicking off the summer season by bringing even more flavor to its menu. After an overwhelmingly positive response to the new Fiesta Softshell Tacos that debuted last fall, more of the Taco John’s menu is joining the Fiesta, PLUS a new lineup of refreshing beverage choices to beat the heat!

Taco John’s new Fiesta menu features fresh, savory ingredients like all-white meat chicken, Pico de Gallo made in-house daily, and Taco John’s signature Fiesta sauce — a creamy, zesty blend of sour cream, jalapeños, onions, garlic, tomato and cilantro.

To celebrate the expansion of the Fiesta menu, Taco John’s is offering 2 Fiesta Softshell Tacos for $5 for a limited time. Each features a soft flour tortilla filled with your choice of premium protein — grilled all-white meat chicken or seasoned sirloin steak — and topped with Fiesta sauce, Pico de Gallo, a blend of four cheeses, and crisp, shredded lettuce.

But that’s not all! Brand-new Fiesta menu items to try include:

Fiesta Burrito: A 10-inch soft flour tortilla comes loaded with all the Fiesta fixings plus seasoned red rice and creamy guacamole made with Hass avocados.

Fiesta Quesadilla: A grilled 10-inch flour tortilla stuffed with a melty four-cheese blend, Fiesta sauce, Pico de Gallo, and guacamole.

To get the most Fiesta for your buck, upgrade to a Combo meal that includes a small Potato Olés and a small drink.

Warm months also mean the return of Taco John’s tantalizing Summer Lemonades. The premium strawberry and wildberry beverages are crafted on-demand, featuring real fruit purees and Tropicana Lemonade, for a balance of sweet and tart refreshment in every sip.

Taco John’s is also introducing a refreshing new beverage upgrade: Dirty Soda! Add sweet cream to any beverage for a rich, creamy experience. Try the Dirty Strawberry Lemonade, Dirty Wildberry Lemonade, or customize your favorite fountain drink for just 50 cents more.

Sample these summer offerings for a limited time at participating Taco John’s locations in-store, at the drive-thru, and through the Taco John’s app.