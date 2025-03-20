Taco John’s, a leading Mexican quick-service restaurant, is setting the gold standard for franchise ownership with its Path to Ownership, a carefully structured journey designed to position franchisee candidates for long-term success. By outlining distinct, strategic stages bolstered with turnkey solutions and concierge-level support, Taco John’s ensures its franchisees are equipped with the best-in-class solutions, tools, and market insights to launch and grow their entrepreneurial dreams sustainably.

The Path to Ownership structure and Taco John’s optimized business model create a powerful framework for franchisee support amid sustainable growth. Strategic enhancements in onboarding, real estate & construction, operations, training, branding, and technology make Taco John’s a compelling investment for entrepreneurs looking to diversify their portfolios with a proven business concept. Strategic developments are also enhancing the model for current franchisees as they drive unit-level profitability, expand market reach, and support long-term success for franchisees.

“At Taco John’s, we believe that a successful franchise system isn’t just about expansion. It’s about smart, sustainable growth,” said Heather Neary, President and CEO of Taco John’s. “Our Path to Ownership is built on a foundation of franchisee support, operational efficiency, and market-driven decision-making, ensuring that each owner is set up for success from day one.”

A Pathway to Franchise Success: Taco John’s Path to Ownership is structured around six key phases, each designed to empower franchisees and help create a scalable, profitable business model:

Exploration & Education : Prospective franchisees begin with an in-depth discovery process during which they gain insights into Taco John’s history, operations, and growth strategy. This stage, which includes financial modeling and market assessments ensures franchisees make informed investment decisions.

: Prospective franchisees begin with an in-depth discovery process during which they gain insights into Taco John’s history, operations, and growth strategy. This stage, which includes financial modeling and market assessments ensures franchisees make informed investment decisions. Financing Guidance : Taco John’s recognizes that securing capital is a crucial step. To that end, it assists franchisees in navigating financing options by offering turnkey models and strategic plans that streamline the funding process and help ensure a smooth path to secure lending.

: Taco John’s recognizes that securing capital is a crucial step. To that end, it assists franchisees in navigating financing options by offering turnkey models and strategic plans that streamline the funding process and help ensure a smooth path to secure lending. Site Selection & Development : Leveraging advanced market analytics and real estate expertise, Taco John’s assists franchisees in determining prime locations with optimal customer visibility and traffic flow. The brand’s flexible store formats and modular prototypes allow smart expansion across diverse markets.

: Leveraging advanced market analytics and real estate expertise, Taco John’s assists franchisees in determining prime locations with optimal customer visibility and traffic flow. The brand’s flexible store formats and modular prototypes allow smart expansion across diverse markets. Training & Operational Readiness : Taco John’s comprehensive training program covers everything from daily operations to team leadership and guest experience management. Franchisees benefit from hands-on training at flagship locations, technology-driven learning modules, and ongoing business coaching from corporate support teams.

: Taco John’s comprehensive training program covers everything from daily operations to team leadership and guest experience management. Franchisees benefit from hands-on training at flagship locations, technology-driven learning modules, and ongoing business coaching from corporate support teams. Grand Opening & Community Integration : Beyond launching a location, Taco John’s equips franchisees with proven marketing strategies to build brand awareness and drive customer engagement. Hyperlocal marketing, digital outreach, and community partnerships help fuel early success.

: Beyond launching a location, Taco John’s equips franchisees with proven marketing strategies to build brand awareness and drive customer engagement. Hyperlocal marketing, digital outreach, and community partnerships help fuel early success. Growth & Performance Optimization: Continuous improvement is at the heart of Taco John’smodel. Through operational enhancements, menu innovation, and technology-driven efficiencies, franchisees receive ongoing support to maximize revenue and expand their footprint.

Dedicated to success, the Path to Ownership is uniquely tailored to each franchisee through personalized, concierge-level support. Thanks to strategic enhancements, Taco John’s development team serves as trusted advisors, offering valuable insights, data-driven recommendations, and expert guidance at every key decision point and milestone.

“Our franchisees are the backbone of our success, and we’re committed to giving them every possible advantage,” said Shannon Iverson, Vice President/Development at Taco John’s. “From value-engineered building types and strategic market planning, our model is designed for profitability and scalability setting our franchise partners up for long-term success.”

Expanding with Purpose

Taco John’sPath to Ownership aligns with the brand’s broader strategy of sustainable, market-responsive franchising. With nearly 350 locations across 22 states, the brandis targeting further expansion in the Upper Midwest, Rocky Mountain regions, and high-growth suburban markets nationwide. Franchise opportunities are available for both new and multi-unit operators, with tailored support to help franchisees scale effectively. Taco John’s is reducing complexity and enhancing profitability potential for operators at every stage.

The Taco John’s Franchise Disclosure Document reports the top 25% of freestanding restaurants with drive-thru average net royalty sales of AUV $1,800,000*.

*Based on the Average Sales Volume of the top 25% of U.S. freestanding restaurants with drive-thru. This information appears in Item 19 of Taco John’s 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document (“FDD”).

