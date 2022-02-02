Taco John's Receives High Franchise Recognition

Taco John’s announced today that it has been named to Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list, considered the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Rated number 168 overall on the list for 2022, Taco John’s skyrocketed from 315 in 2021. In addition, Taco John’s secured the second-place spot for the Mexican Food category.



The recognition received by Taco John’s highlights the successful expansion made by the company in 2021. Paving the way for significant growth in communities across the United States, 2021 was a record-breaking year for the brand with signed franchise deals, inking over 120 units. The largest franchise deal in the history of the brand was also signed in 2021 with Meritage Hospitality Group, which signed the multi-state deal for 50 units with the opportunity for an additional 150 units. The brand also had a record year for same store sales, an increase in breakfast sales and 10 straight months of transaction increases.



“We are so proud of the year that Taco John’s had, and we are honored that the hard work and brand growth that has been reflected in our placement on the Entrepreneur 500 list,” said Brooks Speirs, vice president for franchise development at Taco John’s. “

There are several key factors that go into the Franchise 500 evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.



“The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever,” says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. “The companies named to this year’s list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship.”



Differentiating itself in the popular Mexican quick-service segment, Taco John’s prides itself on a unique menu that features delicious, quality-made food. Its commitment to quality has established the brand as the go-to restaurant in its markets. Additionally, its significant drive-thru business, which historically has represented 65% of systemwide sales, has increased dramatically over the last two years, helping to insulate the brand from recent market shifts. Drive-thru service has grown dramatically in the past two years for Taco John’s, contributing to its placement on the Franchise 500 list.



Taco John’s is a thriving legacy brand with strong unit-level economics, prime markets available for multi-unit development and a unique menu. The brand has recently launched several new and innovative menu items, a refreshed brand look and feel, and is rolling out a systemwide remodel program to attract new consumers and retain longtime fans. As Taco John’s expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced and passionate franchisees, franchise groups and convenience store operators to develop the concept in key markets.



Entrepreneurially spirited individuals interested in owning a Taco John’s franchise should have the ability to invest $1.1M - $1.679M which includes working capital and a typical franchise fee of $25,000.



Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Taco John’s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.