Taco John’s Reopens Manhattan, Kansas, Restaurant After a Year of Closure

Taco John’s announced its re-opening of the Manhattan, Kansas, restaurant after a year of closure due to fire damage. The remodeled restaurant is located at 214 Leavenworth St. and will be opening on Monday, April 11. On the opening day, the restaurant will be open at 10 a.m. for the lunch and dinner menu. Following this, the location will operate during regular hours and open at 7 a.m. to serve the full menu, including breakfast.

“We’re excited to be opening our remodeled location for our customers to experience a new and improved Taco John’s that they have come to know and love,” says Kim Jager, operator of Taco John’s Manhattan. “We’ll be featuring ordering advancements and an entirely upgraded design. We are certain that our customers will be happy with these location enhancements and keep coming back for more of their Taco John’s favorites.”

After a fire in March of 2021 that left major kitchen and dining room damage, the location was closed for nearly a year for a major remodel. Taco John’s has been implementing a systemwide remodeling and relocating initiative, and the Leavenworth location will feature a myriad of new design elements, kitchen equipment and operational updates to help employees more efficiently serve customers.

After April 11, this location’s hours of operation will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. This is the only location in Manhattan and there are 20 locations in the state. Jeff and Karen Torluemke are the franchise owners of the Manhattan location, and their daughter, Kim Jager, has part ownership and is the main operator. All played a role in overseeing the remodel and repairs to the restaurant over the last year.

Differentiating itself in the popular Mexican quick-service segment, Taco John’s prides itself on a unique menu that features delicious, quality-made food. Its commitment to quality has established the brand as the go-to restaurant in its markets. Additionally, its significant drive-thru business, making up 82% of business, has historically represented 65% of systemwide sales, but has since increased to help insulate the brand from recent market shifts.