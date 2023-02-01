Taco John’s Reopens Sioux City Store

Taco John’s International announced the reopening of its Sioux City store, conveniently located at 1721 Hamilton Blvd.

“We were eager to open this location in Sioux City with its updated look and feel. This particular store has been around since 1974, so it’s an important staple to the community,” says Ted Miller, co-owner of the location.

As part of a larger, systemwide remodeling initiative, the restaurant in Sioux City features an updated dining room with a myriad of new design elements and colors, a new parking lot, free Wi-Fi, upgrades to the kitchen and operational updates to help employees more efficiently serve customers.

Murray 5G is the ownership group remodeling this location. This is the group’s 18th location with Taco John’s, as it recently purchased six additional locations in Sioux City that the group is planning to remodel. The group’s background experience means they are well equipped to open the remodeled location.

The dining room and the drive-thru will be open Mondays – Thursdays 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturdays 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Taco John’s offers mobile ordering and delivery through the Taco John’s App. App users receive exclusive offers and free food just for signing up.

Differentiating itself in the popular Mexican quick-service segment, Taco John’s prides itself on a unique menu that features high-quality ingredients. Its commitment to quality has established the brand as the go-to restaurant in its markets. Additionally, its significant drive-thru and to-go business has helped insulate the brand from recent market shifts. Taco John’s has been the leader in to-go and drive-thru business for decades.